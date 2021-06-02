Sushil Kumar Sent To 9 Days Judicial Custody In Sagar Rana 'Chatrasal' Murder Case

In a major development in the sensational Sagar Rana murder case, a Delhi Court on Wednesday sent wrestler Sushil Kumar to 9 days in judicial custody. Earlier, Delhi Police had moved an application to extend Sushil Kumar's remand by three days amid the investigation into the murder of a 23-year-old wrestler, stating that this was a 'cold-blooded murder'.

Sushil Kumar Sent To 9 Days Judicial Custody

As the Delhi Police had filed an application to extend Sushil Kumar's remand by 3 days, the Delhi Court refused it and sentenced Sushil Kumar for 9 days judicial custody. Delhi Police moved an application seeking three days further custody of Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar under investigation for the murder of a 23-year-old wrestler, stating that this was a “cold-blooded murder'.

During the hearing, Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava told Metropolitan Magistrate Rashmi Gupta that the Police has recovered one router and outlined the CCTV footage which shows Sushil Kumar beating Sagar Rana and said 'first clinching evidence we could collect is the video.' However, APP Srivastava said that the DRV record is yet to be recovered as the mobile phone is still missing and the danda (stick) which Sushil Kumar can be seen using in the CCTV footage is yet to be recovered.

Countering sharply, Sushil’s lawyer, Pardeep Rana, told the court that Sushil is 'not a dreaded criminal' but 'is the victim of the circumstances.' He said that Sushil Kumar brought proud to the nation not once but twice and he has not seen a case in which the police was still trying to find the accused’s clothes. On this Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava said it was cold-blooded murder.

Sushil Kumar Was Using Telegram App While On-Run; Disputed Flat Documents Under Scanner

In a major development in the Chhatrasal Case, the sources in Delhi Crime Branch have claimed that wrestler Sushil Kumar had been using the Telegram app to make calls while he was on the run in connection with the murder case of Sagar Rana. Sources have said that Sushil Kumar called several influential people from the Telegram app. "He was on the run for 17 days. During this period he was using a SIM-less cell phone. He was using dongle to connect to the Internet so that he could make calls through telegram app," said the source.

Around 18 alleged gangsters of Asauda gang and Neeraj Bawana gang were involved in the incident out of which 9 have been held. The crime branch is conducting raids to nab more.

Chatrasal Murder Case

According to sources, on the intervening night of May 4-5, a quarrel had broken between wrestlers at Chhatrasal Stadium which quickly escalated after someone from the group fired shots. The injured wrestlers had to be rushed to the Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, where one of the wrestlers, former junior national champion Sagar Rana succumbed to his injuries. Days later, 24-year-old Prince Dalal from Jhajjar, Haryana was arrested in the case with double-barrel-loaded guns. Another accused in the firing, Sonu Mahal is touted to be a close associate of gangster Kala Jathedi. Sushil Kumar was also named in the crime and the authorities had formed several teams to nab him. However, Kumar denied his involvement and asserted that those involved were not his wrestlers.

