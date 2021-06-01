Sushil Kumar Was Using Telegram App While On Run; Disputed Flat Documents Under Scanner

In a major development in the Chhatrasal Case, the sources in Delhi Crime Branch have claimed that wrestler Sushil Kumar had been using the Telegram app to make calls while he was on the run in connection with the murder case of Sagar Rana.

Sources have said that Sushil Kumar called several influential people from the Telegram app. "He was on the run for 17 days. During this period he was using a SIM-less cell phone. He was using dongle to connect internet so that he could make calls through telegram app," said the source.

Around 18 alleged gangsters of Asauda gang and Neeraj Bawana gang were involved in the incident out of which 9 have been held. The crime branch is conducting raids to nab more.

Sushil Kumar wanted to lodge a complaint against Sagar and others

The sources have also claimed that Sushil had planned to file a complaint against Sagar and others, next day after the brawl, he didn't expect that Sagar will die in the incident on 4 May he spent the night at the stadium. The next day he called an employee of the stadium and discussed about the brawl. He then told the employee to visit the local police station. But when the employee reached police station he came to know about the death of Sagar Dhankar. After this, Sushil fled from Chhatrasal Stadium.

Crime Branch is also checking the original paper of the flat which was bought by Sushil in the name of his wife. It has been alleged that there were some irregularities in making the documents. However, the Crime Branch said that they will confirm the paper with the concerned authority to check whether the allegations are wrong or not.

(Image Credits: ANI/Unsplash)