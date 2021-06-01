Last Updated:

Sushil Kumar Was Using Telegram App While On Run; Disputed Flat Documents Under Scanner

The sources have also claimed that Sushil had planned to file a complaint against Sagar, however, next day after the brawl, he didn't expect that Sagar will die

Written By
Atul Krishan
Sushil Kumar

Image Credits: ANI/Unsplash


In a major development in the Chhatrasal Case, the sources in Delhi Crime Branch have claimed that wrestler Sushil Kumar had been using the Telegram app to make calls while he was on the run in connection with the murder case of Sagar Rana. 

Sources have said that Sushil Kumar called several influential people from the Telegram app. "He was on the run for 17 days. During this period he was using a SIM-less cell phone. He was using dongle to connect internet so that he could make calls through telegram app," said the source. 

Around 18 alleged gangsters of Asauda gang and Neeraj Bawana gang were involved in the incident out of which 9 have been held. The crime branch is conducting raids to nab more. 

READ | Sushil Kumar, 4 others' police custody extended by 4 days in Chatrasal stadium case

Sushil Kumar wanted to lodge a complaint against Sagar and others 

The sources have also claimed that Sushil had planned to file a complaint against Sagar and others, next day after the brawl, he didn't expect that Sagar will die in the incident on 4 May he spent the night at the stadium. The next day he called an employee of the stadium and discussed about the brawl. He then told the employee to visit the local police station. But when the employee reached police station he came to know about the death of Sagar Dhankar. After this, Sushil fled from Chhatrasal Stadium. 

READ | Chhatrasal Stadium case: Sushil Kumar taken to Haridwar; phone & contacts to be recovered

Crime Branch is also checking the original paper of the flat which was bought by Sushil in the name of his wife. It has been alleged that there were some irregularities in making the documents. However, the Crime Branch said that they will confirm the paper with the concerned authority to check whether the allegations are wrong or not. 

READ | Wrestler Sushil Kumar allegedly destroyed evidence; Delhi Police Haridwar visit unfruitful

(Image Credits: ANI/Unsplash)

READ | Chhatrasal case: Sushil Kumar's arms license suspended, cancellation process initiated
READ | Sushil Kumar slapped with IT Act; had destroyed evidence, sent threat message to wrestlers
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND