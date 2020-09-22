Sushil Modi Demands Strong Action Against Bollywood Stars Involved In Drug Consumption

Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday demanded stern action against Bollywood stars for their alleged involvement in drug consumption. The minister maintained that the syndicate needs to be broken and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) should conduct a thorough investigation where all the angles need to be probed.

His reactions after the emergence of Deepika Padukone’s alleged chats about drugs became a massive talking point amid multiple probe angles into the Bollywood-drugs link.

Speaking to Republic TV the deputy Chief Minister said that "As the reports are emerging from the film industry, it seems there is a trend which is going on the consumption of drugs. People are being arrested and there should be a strict investigation regarding this and all the people involved in this business. Drug smuggling is an international business and spreads over many countries. Most of the rich people are involved in the consumption of drugs".

'The agency should probe all angles'

"According to the reports, many people in the industry seem to consume drugs and this angle should be deeply probed. The whole syndicate has to be destroyed. This might be a common thing but the syndicate should be broken and the agency should probe all angles", Sushil Modi said.

2017 drug chat accessed

Republic Media Network on Monday accessed the WhatsApp chats of an actor 'D' (who was later confirmed as being Deepika Padukone) and 'K' who were both part of the WhatsApp group with Jaya Saha and would apparently use it to coordinate drugs.

The chats accessed are from October 2017 and show 'D' asking for "maal" from 'K' who replies that she has it, but at home. Further 'K' said that she can ask 'Amit' if she wants it, as "he is carrying". 'D' also then clarifies that she needs "Hash" and not "weed" as the two discuss logistics.

The revelations of Deepika Padukone’s alleged chats about drugs have brought the focus on KWAN talent management agency, which handled the actor’s work. KWAN’s CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar has been summoned by the NCB.

Deepika was also a part of the controversial video posted by Karan Johar in 2019, which is again under lens of the NCB. She may be summoned by NCB

