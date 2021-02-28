Sushil Pandit Was On Hit List For His Speech Supporting Article 370 Revocation: Sources

A day after the Delhi Police nabbed two individuals over a conspiracy to assassinate Kashmiri activist Sushil Pandit, sources have reported that the special cell has recovered cell phones from one of the accused's relatives' residence which he used to communicate with his aides. Sources in the Delhi Police have also informed that Sushil Pandit was on their hit list for his speech favouring the revocation of Article 370 and advocating for the rights of Kashmiri Pandits. The case has been taken over by the Special Cell after reports of the involvement of foreign handlers emerged.

Speaking to Republic TV on Sunday, Sushil Pandit said, "I was very surprised to hear that two individuals have been nabbed by the Delhi police. They have recovered some automatic weapons from them. They have recovered a few pictures of mine, some contact details and they have confessed to the fact that they have been promised Rs 10 lakhs to kill me. They hail from Punjab and they are connected to a network that runs deep upto Dubai and there is a possible relationship with our friendly neighbour."

"I was there in 1984 and the JNU campus has sadly been a hotbed of anti-India forces. Forces inimical to us as a society, democracy and polity. I have been going there because it has been my institutions," the Kashmiri activist said about his visits to the JNU.

Delhi Police arrest 2

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested two persons for conspiring to assassinate Kashmiri activist Sushil Pandit. As per the Delhi Police, Sukhwinder (25) and Lakhan (21) were caught by the RK Puram Police after they received intel that the two were planning an assassination plot on social media networking app—Signal.

"The staff of police station RK Puram has arrested two persons Sukhwinder, 25 and Lakhan, 21, both acquaintances from Punjab and were sent to Delhi on the order of Prince alias Tuti. During interrogation, it came out that Prince is facing a murder trial and is a childhood friend of Lakhan. The duo were offered Rs 10 lakh to assassinate Human Rights Activist and CEO of Hive Communication India Sushil Pandit. There were provided with 4 pistols and 4 cartridges and a mobile phone containing a photo of Sushil Pandit," said DCP Ingit Pratap Singh while addressing a press conference.

An FIR has been filed by the Delhi Police under sections 120(B) and 115 of the IPC involving charges of criminal conspiracy and abetment of offense, punishable with death. The case has been transferred to the Delhi Police Special Cell with sources revealing that a foreign hand could be involved in the incident. As per preliminary intel, Pakistan-backed ISI is said to be a part of the assassination plot, with network links to a Dubai-based handler.

