Suspected Attackers Of BJP Leader Sukhbir In Gurugram Caught On Tape; Probe Underway

In a shocking development, BJP leader Sukhbir Khatana was shot at in Haryana's Gurugram in broad daylight while he was out shopping at a Raymond Showroom in the Sadar Bazar area. According to the Police, the attack was carried out by four to five people who were seen opening fire at the BJP leader. Khatana, who was the former Chairman of the Sohna Market Committee, has succumbed to his injuries.

#BREAKING | BJP leader Sukhbir shot at in Gurugram; taken to hospital with serious injuries; Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/fyBXoahycc pic.twitter.com/ZwXjYktPqX — Republic (@republic) September 1, 2022

In the CCTV footage accessed by Republic Media Network, two of the suspected assailants were seen fleeing the crime scene after attacking the BJP member. One of them was spotted in a red t-shirt while the other was dressed in white. A witness of the incident said that Khatana had come to receive the delivery of his clothes and was attacked by 4-5 people right when he was about to leave.

"We heard loud sounds of gunfire. People started running out of fear. Somebody dialled 100 soon after it happened. After 15 minutes, the victim was taken to the hospital," said another witness.

According to DCP West Deepak Saharan, Khatana has succumbed to his injuries and the identities of the criminals will be ascertained after thoroughly accessing the CCTV footage.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)