Suspected Explosion Outside Poonch's DDC Member's House; Blast's Nature To Be Ascertained

A suspected explosion took place outside the residence of a District Development Council member in the Fazlabad area of Surankot in Poonch district Jammu. The incident was reported late last night when DDC Member from Surankot-B Sohail Malik was inside his residence.

A senior Police official while confirming the news said that incident was reported at around 10.30 and within minutes, forces were rushed to the spot; the area to was cordoned in by forces however no suspect was found. “We are yet to ascertain the cause of the explosion, as being reported by the DDC member. There is minor damage to a vehicle parked outside residence due to suspected explaining”.

DDC Member Sohail Malik said that they were inside when a low-intensity sound followed by a loud bang was heard and they took cover inside the house only. Soon after the incident, Police and the Indian Army reached the spot and started an investigation.

