Suspected IED Found In A Baggage Near Chenani-Nashri Tunnel In Jammu And Kashmir

In shocking news, a polythene bag was found near the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir that is suspected to contain explosives.

As per the information gathered, a passenger-loaded bus was moving from Ramban to Doda district, when the polythene bag was found inside it, which was suspected to have an improvised explosive device.

After the package was recovered, the traffic was halted, and the bus has been isolated by the official authorities. It has been learned that the passengers are being questioned to know who actually had put the suspicious bag inside the bus.

The bomb disposal squad and J-K police will detonate suspicious object soon

The bomb disposal squad and the J-K police arrived at the location to further initiate the probe related to the suspected IED-carrying package. The area has also been evacuated, and barricades have been placed. The suspected IED will be detonated by the team very soon.

The SSP of Ramban district Mohita Sharma said, "Police had prior intelligence information about the bus carrying something but we were not sure what exactly it was. However, a major tragedy has been averted, and the object will be detonated very soon."

A similar incident happened in Udhampur a few months back when two powerful explosions shook the town. Two people who were travelling in the bus were injured due to the blast. The bus was parked at Domail Chowk after its daily trip to the Udhampur-Ramnagar-Basantgarh route.

Interestingly, the bombs were planted ahead of the three-day visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Jammu and Kashmir in October.