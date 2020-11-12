Suspected Triple Homicide Shocks Chennai’s Sowcarpet, Police Form SITs To Investigate

In a shocking incident, an elderly couple and their son were found dead, allegedly shot at their residence in Sowcarpet in Chennai on Wednesday night. The deceased identified as Dileep Thalil Chand (74), his wife Pushpa Bhai (70) and their son, Shrishith (40) were found dead lying in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds. Police are investigating if there is a financial angle or a family dispute for the cause of the triple homicide.

According to the police, Dileep Chand runs a finance company lending money for people. The family stayed at one of the houses on the first floor of the three-storey residential apartment on Vinayaga Maestri Street in Sowcarpet.

After the couple’s daughter’s failed attempts at trying to reach them over the phone, Police officials investigating the case said that she grew suspicious and sent her husband to check their house in an apartment complex. “However, when he reached the house at around 7.30 pm, he was shocked to find his in-laws lying in a pool of blood in the hall. He alerted his wife and on information Elephant Gate police rushed to the spot and confirmed that all three were shot dead,” said a police officer.

According to initial enquiries and examination, it was found that all three deceased were to have been shot from point-blank range, Dileep Thalil Chand, a bullet wound on his chin, his wife Pushpa Bai, a bullet wound on her forehead, and Shrishith, a bullet wound on the top of his head.

The relatives of the deceased allege that Shirshith's wife who had separated from him pending a divorce case in court and her family demanded a huge sum as alimony and there were frequent quarrels between the families. However, since the fellow residents of the apartment have not heard any sound of a gunshot, it has raised suspicion.

The police have now formed five special teams to trace the suspects in the case and have taken CCTV footage from nearby residences and shops to identify the assailants.

