Suspended Jharkhand BJP leader Seema Patra who cruelly assaulted her domestic help, has been arrested.

The absconding leader who was arrested on Wednesday morning has been booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Prevention of Atrocities Act (to prevent atrocities and hate crimes against SC/ST) on the basis of victim Sunita Kumari's ordeal. As per the police sources, the arrested leader will be taken for a Medical test and later in the day will be produced in Court.

The victim identified as Sunita Kumari is a resident of Gumla and was working at Seema's residence for the past eight years where she was often beaten with iron rods, hot pans and regularly abused by her employer.

Jharkhand BJP leader Kunal Sarangi spoke exclusively to Republic TV and said, "By no stretch of imagination this kind of behaviour and atitude is acceptable. Our state President and the entire party have made it very clear that she has already been suspended and if allegations are proven she will be surely dismissed from the party. She has been arrested today and we want the state government to take the strictest action possible against her. Be it, anybody, doing such things which is against the spirit of our constitution, it won't be tolerated. BJP has zero tolerance for behaviour like this".

Seema Patra Tortured Domestic Help

On Tuesday, accused Seema Patra was suspended from the BJP following the allegations that she had cruelly abused a domestic helper. The action was initiated after the house help, in a now-viral video, accused her of 'brutally torturing' her. In the video, the helper, identified as Sunita, said, "I was beaten with rods, with a belt. She tortured me."

Republic TV accessed a complaint filed by one Vivek Anand Baskey, a Station Officer in the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms, who is the friend of Seema's son Ayushman Patra. In the complaint, Baskey highlighted how one day, he was told by Ayushman that Seema is 'going to kill the maid'. Another day, Ayushman called Baskey's wife and asked her to convey that since Sunita was a tribal, just like him, he should 'save her'.

Also, in the complaint, there was mentioned how on multiple occasions, Ayushman tried to show Baskey through video calls and pictures, the health condition of Sunita, who Seema allegedly wanted to 'get rid off, by taking her to some Ashram in Varanasi'.

The complainant also threw light on how Ayushman one day messaged, stating, "Help Sunita, my mother got me arrested. Help me, please come home. "Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women took cognisance of the incident.

Notably, Patra was a part of the women’s wing of the BJP’s national working committee. She was also leading the BJP’s campaign 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' in Jharkhand. Maheshwar Patra, her spouse, is a former IAS officer.

