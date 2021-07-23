Suvendu Files Writ Petition; Urges To Calcutta HC To Quash All FIRs Filed Against Him

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari has filed a writ petition in the Calcutta High Court urging it to quash all FIRs filed against him out of "political vendetta". The leader of the Opposition also urged the court to transfer all investigations done by West Bengal agencies such as Police and CID to the central investigating agency, CBI.

Cases & investigations against Suvendu Adhikari

This latest development comes after East Midnapore police on Tuesday had filed an FIR against Suvendu Adhikari for violating disaster, admitting to illegal snooping and attempting to stop officers from doing their duty. The FIR, which has no less than 12 penal sections, was drawn up after the Nandigram MLA, in a speech at a rally on Monday, warned district police chief Amarnath K “not to do anything that will lead to you doing duty in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag or Baramulla”.

While stating that he has details of phone calls made to the SP from "the nephew's office", Suvendu Adhikari decided to not attach 'significance' to the FIR. He said, "They keep doing these things. I am not bothered." Apart from this, the West Bengal investigating agency had also started probing the unnatural death of the BJP leader's security guard Subhabrata Chakroborty in 2018, based on a recent three-page complaint by the deceased's window praying for a fresh probe into the alleged suicide.

Another case relating to alleged “financial irregularities” in Contai Cooperative Bank, of which Adhikari is chairman, is pending in HC. In his petition, Adhikari stated that all proceedings were initiated after Trinamool took office for the third time and following his joining BJP from Trinamool.

A few days back, Adhikari had also moved the Supreme Court after receiving a notice from HC on CM Mamata Banerjee’s election petition challenging the Nandigram assembly poll results. Adhikari had urged SC to transfer the election-related case to any of the high courts for securing the “ends of justice”.

The Calcutta High Court had last week imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on CM Mamata Banerjee, who had appealed to remove Justice Kaushik Chanda from hearing her case. Banerjee's counsel sought transfer of the case from Justice Kaushik Chanda's bench citing bias as they claimed that Justice Chanda was often seen with BJP leaders. Following the petition, Justice Kaushik Chanda recused himself while also imposing a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the petitioner.

