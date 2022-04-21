Swami Prasad Maurya's Ex-worker Arman Khan, 4 Others Arrested In Employment Fraud Case

In a key development, a worker of former UP Minister Swami Prasad Maurya, Arman Khan, was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday. Along with Armaan, four others have also been arrested in connection with a case of fraud. The arrested- Armaan, Faizi, Asghar, Vishal, and Amit - were involved in a fraud, running in the name of providing jobs to unemployed youths. 22 fake appointment letters, 57 bank checks, passbooks, many fake ID cards, and other documents were recovered from them.

"He was my worker earlier, never my Private secretary": Swami Prasad Maurya

Earlier, there was information that Arman was the Swami Prasad Maurya's Private Secretary, refuting which the BJP-turned- Samajwadi Party leader said, "He was never my Private Secretary. Highlighting the news by associating him with me is somewhat a sign of a polluted mind." The leader political leader said, "From the constituency, which I represented- Janpad Kushinagar- he was my worker there. How there are many workers in a constituency, he was also a worker, "

"I don't have any information on the development. I got to know about it from the news channels. If he has done something wrong, or is involved in some malpractice, then most definitely action should be taken against him. Had I any information, I myself would have lodged a complaint," he further said, talking to Republic Media Network.