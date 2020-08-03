Swamy Calls Upon Centre To Seek Report From Maha Guv On Mumbai-Patna Police's 'ugly' Clash

Amid the ongoing ruckus between the Bihar and Maharashtra police in the mysterious death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has called on the Centre to review the matter. Taking to Twitter, the Rajya Sabha MP suggested that as custodian of the Constitution, Centre should ask the Maharashtra Governor for a report on the present 'ugly clash' of states' police. Swamy also expressed that the clash of Mumbai-Patna police may harm justice in the mysterious death because of 'fudging' that is going on to make it look a suicide.

Centre as a custodian of the Constitution, should ask the Governor of Maharashtra for a report on the present ugly Mumbai-Patna clash of States’ Police, which may harm the cause of justice in the SSR mysterious death because of fudging that is going on to make it look a suicide. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 3, 2020

Swamy's remarks come as the IPS officer sent by Bihar Police to monitor and further investigate the death case of Sushant Singh, has been placed under quarantine for 14 days amid the COVID pandemic. Along with the IPS officer, the 4-member Bihar police team has also been put under quarantine. The Bihar and Mumbai police are currently investigating the death case of the actor simultaneously.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, on the other hand, has termed the development as 'not right' while the Bihar DGP is attempting to contact his Maharashtra counterpart. A question has also been raised on the timing of this move and why other officials from the 4-member Bihar police team were not put into quarantine upon arrival. The Maharashtra Home Minister scarpered when asked about the matter.

The Mumbai police is facing unprecedented heat on account of the Bihar police's probe turning up details that are seeming conspicuous by their absence from the previous work done in the Sushant case

'Legally examining whether Bihar Police have jurisdiction'.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday while addressing a media briefing said that no politician's name came up during the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Speaking about the parallel probe in the case by Bihar Police and tussle between the two-state forces, he said that there is no question of non-cooperation and "we are legally examining whether they (Bihar Police) have jurisdiction or not in the case."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. Several political leaders and film personalities have demanded a CBI probe into his death.

