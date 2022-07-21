Swapna Suresh Accuses CPM's KT Jaleel Of 'anti-national Activities' In Gold Smuggling Case

In a big development, the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh has accused CPI (M) MLA and former Minister KT Jaleel of anti-national activities and said that she has handed over the evidence committed by Jaleel to her lawyer. While talking to reporters, she also said that these documents to the alleged anti-national activities of Jaleel will be filed in court on Thursday along with the affidavit.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Swapna Suresh said that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is afraid of the case and accused him of ' manipulating the system' . She also exuded faith in the Enforcement Directorate (ED). "I have complete trust in ED because ED will do its work properly. The CM is very tense. He is scared. He used a system to manipulate. The crime branch wants to know about the evidence (pertaining to KT Jaleel) that I have submitted."

Notably, this comes following ED moving to the Supreme Court on July 20, seeking the transfer of the Kerala gold smuggling case from Kerala to Karnataka.

It is pertinent to mention that the CPI (M) leader KT Jaleel filed a complaint on June 8 this year asking for an investigation into the accusations Swapna made against him in the gold smuggling case, alleging that she conspired and made defamatory statements against him.

ED moves to SC seeking transfer of Kerala gold smuggling case to Karnataka

On July 20, ED moved the SC seeking the transfer of the Kerala gold smuggling case Karnataka. The federal agency's Kochi Zone Assistant Director has asked the apex court to move the case to a Bengaluru court.

The prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh, has welcomed the move and said that the case could be influenced in Kerala. She also asserted that she is cooperating with the probe.

"I did not request anybody. This is ED that has taken such an initiative. I'm really happy about it because the head of the state can do many manipulations in Kerala. The case can be influenced here so when it goes outside the state I have hope. I have full trust in ED and cooperating with the investigation," Suresh said while speaking to the media.

Kerala Gold smuggling case

At the Thiruvananthapuram Airport on July 5, 2020, customs officers confiscated 30 kilograms of gold worth Rs 15 crore from a diplomatic shipment addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. In this case, Sarith PS, who worked in the UAE Consulate, was taken into custody. Swapna Suresh, a former employee of the consulate and then principal secretary of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, M Sivasankar were subsequently detained in connection with this matter. Suresh was booked and arrested in cases filed by the Customs, ED and the state police.

After securing bail in all cases and getting her detention under the COFEPOSA quashed, she walked free on November 6, 2021. According to the chargesheet, the NIA said that between November 2019 and June 2020, the accused persons raised funds and smuggled 167 kg of gold using import shipments addressed to diplomats at the UAE Consulate General in Thiruvananthapuram. It further stated that the principal suspect intended to transport more gold from nations like Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia.