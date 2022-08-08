Swapna Suresh Claims Kerala CM Helped Release UAE Citizen Carrying Illegal Satellite Phone

In a sensational allegation, Kerala gold scam prime accused Swapna Suresh claimed that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had intervened to help a United Arab Emirates (UAE) citizen, who was nabbed by the CISF for carrying a satellite phone, to escape from India. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Suresh claimed that the Kerala CM 'supported terrorist activities' by facilitating the release of the UAE man, who was ultimately let off sans probe.

"I have documents and evidence of Kerala CM misusing his powers and supporting terrorist activities. An FIR was registered on July 4, 2017 by CISF. A UAE national had travelled from Abu Dhabi on June 30, 2017 and CISF arrested him because he was carrying a banned satellite phone used for terrorist activities. CISF handed him over to the Kerala Police. Consul General immediately called me up and said call up the Chief Minister because he has said immediately get in touch with me. I called the point of contact Sivasankar. After 10 minutes, he told me that the CM has directed that immediately send a public relations officer to the authorities concerned," Swapna Suresh told reporters.

'CM supported illegal activity for business interests': Suresh

The UAE citizen, Ghazan Mohammed Alawi Al Jefri Al Hashmi, was ultimately deported to Dubai without investigation, Suresh claimed. There was no probe on whether he was spying in India during the course of the few days or engaging in any other anti-national activity. Instead, the CM office itself rushed to release him, she further alleged.

"That man made an illegal entry into the country. God knows what was happening during the visit. He was trying to escape by Oman Airways flight. But he was released without further investigation. CM helped the Consul General to help a terrorist escape from the country. Because he supports the UAE and every illegal activity just to further his personal business interests," she stated.

Earlier, Suresh, in an affidavit filed before the Ernakulam District Sessions Court alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sought help from the visiting Sharjah ruler in September 2017 for his daughter's bid to open an IT business in the emirate.

Her sensational allegations come in connection with the Kerala gold scam probe. The scam dates back to July 2020, when Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate.