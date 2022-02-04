Swapna Suresh criticises Sivasankar for mentioning her name in his new book

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 4 (PTI) Swapna Suresh, a prime accused in the sensational Kerala gold smuggling case, on Friday criticised senior IAS officer M Sivasankar for allegedly mentioning her name in his new book, claiming that she was "already a victim." A day after Sivasankar announced an autobiographical book narrating his version on the controversial episode, Suresh came out against the senior IAS officer, accusing him of "manipulating, exploiting and destroying" her life.

Suresh, who was released from jail a few months ago after securing bail following her arrest by central agencies in July 2020 in connection with the case of smuggling gold through diplomatic channel, slammed Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, for claiming that she cheated him by gifting a mobile phone she received as bribe.

"It is not expected from a senior IAS officer or a most experienced brilliant person and moreover such a loveable person who was a part of my life. I never expected him to say that I cheated him with an iPhone," she said.

Suresh also questioned Sivasankar's claim that he did not recommend her for the job in Space Park, saying the top bureaucrat recommended her and referred her for the job after seeing her "calibre, Middle East connections, working capacity and efficiency." "I am already a victim. The whole world is saying that I am a dirty woman. I am a victim," Suresh said, narrating her version of the story to news channels.

Earlier, in an interview to News18 Kerala channel, Suresh alleged Sivasankar has a major role in her life being exploited and manipulated.

"He was an important member of my family for three years. We, our family, were very open to him. He was the Point of Contact (PoC) for the UAE. So why should we misunderstand him. I don't have to cheat him by giving an iPhone. I haven't read the book so I don't know the details," she said.

"I want to live, I want to bring up my children. They are powerful people, they have followers... As a woman, I was manipulated and exploited and destroyed. Sivasankar sir has a major role in it," she said.

Suresh said her life has become miserable as she has become jobless and "such books are affecting" her a lot.

"I have not troubled anyone, I did not cheat anyone but I was cheated, manipulated, exploited or I was used. That's the truth. I am just waiting. Let's see. If I cannot exist, suicide is the only option. I don't have any other option," she said.

Suresh said she is now being supported by her mother.

"I am trying hard. My mother supports me a lot. If I try to get a job somewhere, the public is against me. People don't trust me. Such books are affecting me a lot. Why am I being attacked. Sivasankar sir knows everything," she said.

Titled 'Ashwathamavu Verum Oru Aana' (Ashwathama is just an elephant), Sivasankar's book is published by noted publisher DC Books.

Sivasankar has been keeping away from media glare even after he was re-inducted into the service on January 4 after a year-long suspension.

The book is expected to hit the shelves on Saturday.

According to excerpts from the book, released by television channels, the senior bureaucrat who was arrested in the case in 2020 has rejected all the charges levelled against him by the central agencies.

Sivasankar, in the book, claimed that he had made no illegal intervention in the gold smuggling incident and never did any undue favours for Suresh.

He also alleged that he was targeted by the media over the incident.

The officer, in the book, claimed that he was shell-shocked to know that Suresh, who was his close friend for three years, was a participant in smuggling.

Sivasankar, who was Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's former principal secretary and also former IT Secretary, was suspended from service after his links with Suresh surfaced.

The gold smuggling case relates to the seizure of 30 kg of gold on July 5, 2020 from a diplomatic baggage at the air cargo of the Trivandrum International Airport by the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, Kochi. The consignment was found camouflaged in diplomatic baggage from the UAE that is exempted from inspection in accordance with the Vienna Convention. PTI RRT TGB BN BN

