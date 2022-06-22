Swapna Suresh To Appear Before ED On Wednesday; To Be Questioned On Her 164 Statement

After receiving fresh summons in connection to the Kerala gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh, an accused in the case is all set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday, June 22. The summons was issued to Suresh on Saturday for interrogation in the case.

As per the latest available information, Swapna Suresh has been summoned on the basis of the 164 statement that she had given in the sessions court earlier. As per that, Swapna after speaking before the magistrate court under Section 164 of the CrPC had alleged Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family members of being involved in the smuggling racket.

Her secret statement given before the court was also accessed by the central agency and they have now summoned her on the basis of the statement.

According to the ED sources, Swapna has informed that she will appear before its Kochi office on Wednesday.

Swapna Suresh names CM Pinaryi Vijayan and his family in Kerala gold scam case

While speaking in front of the media, Swapna Suresh had earlier revealed that she has disclosed the involvement of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his wife, and daughter in the Kerala gold smuggling case.

"I have already given 164 statement in court about a threat to my life. I have declared in court about all the people involved in this case. I have also filed a petition seeking protection in court. They are considering it. I have declared in the court about what is the involvement of M Sivasankar (then principal secretary to Kerala CMO), the Chief Minister, CM's wife Kamala, CM's daughter Veena, his secretary CM Raveendran, then Chief Secretary Nalini Netto IAS, then minister KT Jaleel," she said.

Notably, the Kerala gold scam case pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. The case had come to light in July 2019 after around 30 kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the customs department in Thiruvananthapuram.

In connection to the case, Swapna Suresh who was a former executive secretary at the UAE Consulate-General’s office was arrested on allegations of forging documents. After spending 16 months in jail, she was released in November 2021. Presently, the case is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate, National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the customs department.

