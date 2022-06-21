In a big development, the Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the case while adding that the scam is bigger than Bofors and 2G.

In her letter to PM Modi, Swapna Suresh said that after she submitted her statement before the Magistrate court under section 164 of CrPC, the Kerala government is harassing her and her relatives. "Just after I submitted ‘164 in front of the magistrate they are brutally harassing me and my relatives emotionally, and irrationally harassing my advocate unwantedly," Swapna Suresh writes.

Kerala | Gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh writes to PM Narendra Modi seeking CBI inquiry in the case pic.twitter.com/a5DStrGH1g — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

She accused Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's principal secretary IAS Shivashankar as the person behind the smuggling case and said that the Kerala government supported the big official and granted him a reputed job after bailing him out from the case. "Shivashankar was in jail for 3 months. But the Government of Kerala favoured him bail and also granted him a reputed job. allowing him to live a dignified life," a statement from Swapna Suresh's letter to PM Modi read.

'Gravity of Kerala gold smuggling case bigger than Bofors, 2G': Suresh writes to PM Modi

Writing to PM Modi, Suresh said that the Kerala Government used her as a scapegoat for their benefit as she pleaded PM to take action in the gold smuggling case, adding that she has no further recourse for help. She further said that the gravity of the concerned case is bigger than Bofors and 2G scams.

"Other than the Principal Secretary. the Kerala chief minister's family members were also directly involved in this big scam. We can't compare such scams with any other scams executed in India like Bofors, Vedanta, Lavalin or 2G Spectrum. The gravity of the scam is more powerful than them. It has jointly executed with other country’s consulate against India. CBI investigation is mandatory to find out the truth. It would be just and fair if the Government of Kerala do not intervene in this matter as government officials themselves are the prime suspects," Suresh said.

She further added that she is a soft target and "could be taken down by the party through their hostile measure". She requested PM Modi to under the gravity of the situation of the gold smuggling case and take appropriate measures.

Allegations made by Swapna Suresh

Suresh raised the allegation before the media in Kochi on Tuesday after giving a statement at a local court as per section 164 of CrPC in a money laundering case that came up during the probe into gold smuggling. A former executive secretary at the consulate, she had pointed out how she was contacted by Sivasankar, the Principal Secretary of CM Vijayan, during his visit to Dubai back in 2016.

"Sivasankar told me that the CM had forgotten to carry a bag, which needed to be taken to Dubai. When the bag was brought to the consulate (in Thiruvananthapuram), we scanned it and realised that it contained currency. I cannot reveal everything about my statement before the court,” she said.

Also, she had talked about the utensils used for cooking ‘biryani’ that were sent to the Cliff House (the official residence of the CM) from the consulate. "So, Biryani being edible, food item has a minimum weight...but the vessels had unusual weight...Also, they were delivered without any security checks or protocol arrangements, upon the instructions- the time & date fixed by Sivashankar," she had said.

The Kerala gold scam dates back to July 2020, when Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs 15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate.