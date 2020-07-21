Tablighi Jamaat Case: Delhi Courts Grants Bail To 98 Indonesian & 23 Kyrgyzstan Nationals

As Delhi police continue to probe into the Nizamuddin Markaz event, A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed 98 Indonesian and 23 Kyrgyzstan nationals to walk free on plea bargaining process after they accepted mild charges in connection with the case related to Markaz Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin.

Previously, the court also granted bail to the 2000 persons on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 each. Prior to that, the court granted bail to 158 foreigners from Brazil, Australia, Fiji, China, and the Philippines, who had participated in Markaz.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rajat Goyal allowed 98 Indonesians to walk free on payment of a fine of Rs 10,000 each, said advocate Ashima Mandla appearing for them. The court directed them to deposit the fine to PM CARES Fund.

Further, Gullia allowed 23 foreign nationals from Kyrgyzstan to walk free on payment of a fine of Rs 5,000 each. Sub-divisional magistrate of Defence Colony, who was the complainant in the case, Assistant Commissioner of Police of Lajpat Nagar and Inspector of Nizamuddin said they have no objection to their plea bargain.

READ: Delhi court grants bail to 200 Tablighi Jamaat members ahead of visa cancellation hearing

READ: SC to hear on July 24 pleas against blacklisting of foreigners for alleged Tablighi activities

Tablighi Jamaat members blacklisted

In April, the Ministry of Home Affairs had blacklisted 960 foreigners who were involved in Tablighi Jamaat activities despite being on a tourist visa and cancelled their Indian visas. In another subsequent decision on June 4 over 2,500 foreign nationals were blacklisted for 10 years from travelling to India for their alleged involvement in Tablighi Jamaat activities. As per the information available, 205 FIRs have been lodged against the foreign Tablighi Jamaat members by 11 states, with many under custody.

The Supreme Court has said that it would hear on July 24 the pleas filed by foreigners challenging the Centre's orders that blacklisted more than 2,700 citizens of 35 countries. The Centre had earlier sought dismissal of the pleas, stating that it has issued individual orders on a case-to-case basis for cancellation of visas and blacklisting of 2,765 foreign nationals. The Delhi Crime Branch which has booked the Markaz chief Maulana Saad for violating lockdown, who is still in self-isolation but aiding with the police investigation.

READ: Visas of 2679 foreign Tablighis cancelled; Centre files affidavit in Supreme Court

READ: Delhi Court grants bail to 76 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members from 8 countries

(With Inputs from Agencies)