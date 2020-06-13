Tablighi Jamaat Chief Maulana Saad Resurfaces, Visits Mosque In Delhi; Picture Accessed

A day after Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad made his first public appearance since the Nizammudin Markaz controversy broke, Republic TV has accessed his first pictures. Maulana Saad was seen offering prayers at Delhi's Abu Bakr mosque on Friday evening.

According to sources in the Delhi Police, after completing his long quarantine, Saad attended Friday prayers at the mosque in Zakir Nagar and was accompanied by around 20 people. He was also accompanied by a kid, sources said. After learning this, the Delhi Police sounded the alert and has begun a probe to identify the attendees of the gathering.

Here is his picture:

An FIR has been lodged against Maulana Saad under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 for leading a religious congregation at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi between March 13-15 amid the Coronavirus pandemic. As a result of the congregation, the virus spread across the country amounting to around 30% of India's total COVID-19 cases, the Health Ministry had informed earlier. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered a money laundering case against Maulana Saad.

