Tahawwur Rana Denied Habeas Corpus, Potential Extradition To India On Horizon | Timeline

In a significant development, a US court has denied the writ of habeas corpus filed by Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana. This decision clears the path for US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to issue a certification for Rana's extradition to India, where he is set to face trial for his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. However, Rana's legal battle is far from over as he has promptly filed an appeal against the court's order, seeking a stay on his extradition until his appeal can be heard by the Ninth Circuit Court.

Here is a chronological overview of the key events leading up to this point:

Timeline:

2006-2008: The US Department of Justice reveals that in the early summer of 2006, David Headley, an operative associated with the terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), collaborated with Tahawwur Rana to scout potential targets in India. Headley, a long-time friend of Rana since their high school days in Pakistan, obtained Rana's approval to open an immigration office in Mumbai as a cover for his surveillance activities.

November 26-29, 2008: The world witnesses the horrifying Mumbai terror attacks, as 10 LeT terrorists launch coordinated assaults across the city, resulting in the tragic loss of around 170 lives.

October 18, 2009: Rana is arrested in Chicago.

October 27, 2009: Rana and David Headley are charged in connection with a plot to attack a Danish newspaper that had published cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad. Prosecutors assert that Headley conducted surveillance on the newspaper while Rana provided financial and other support.

December 7, 2009: Federal prosecutors add charges against Headley for conducting surveillance on hotels and other locations that were targeted in the Mumbai attacks.

January 14, 2010: Rana's name is included in the indictment linked to the Mumbai attacks. He faces charges of offering material support in relation to Headley's surveillance efforts.

May 16, 2011: The trial against Tahawwur Rana commences, with David Headley testifying on behalf of the prosecution.

June 2011: Rana is convicted of providing material support for the plot to commit murder in Denmark and for supporting LeT. However, he is acquitted of conspiracy in the Mumbai attacks. Subsequently, Rana receives a 14-year prison sentence followed by five years of supervised release.

May 2020: Rana is released on compassionate grounds. Nevertheless, his freedom is short-lived as he is arrested again upon India's extradition request for his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

June 25, 2021: A US Court rules that Rana must remain in the United States while a federal judge in Los Angeles weighs the possibility of his extradition to India. Prosecutors assert that Rana's immigration law centre in Chicago and a satellite office in Mumbai were allegedly used as fronts for terrorism activities between 2006 and 2008.

Present: The recent denial of the writ of habeas corpus paves the way for Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, to issue the extradition certification. However, Rana appealed against the court's order and his request for a stay on extradition.