Tahir Hussain Chargesheeted By ED In Money Laundering Case; Summoned In Court On Oct 19

On Saturday, the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet against former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in a money laundering case pertaining to the Delhi riots. The agency is investigating the alleged laundering and routing of illegal funds by Hussain, Popular Front of India, and others to sponsor the riots which broke out in the national capital in February 2020, claiming at least 53 lives. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat took cognizance of the offences under section 3 (money laundering) read with section 70 (offences by companies) punishable under section 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, against Hussain and co-accused Amit Gupta.

He held that there is prima facie "sufficient incriminating material" about the involvement of the accused persons. Rawat allowed the ED to proceed with the investigation as per law. Moreover, he issued summons to Hussain and Gupta for appearing before the Karkardooma court on October 19. According to ED, Hussain had entered into a criminal conspiracy by fraudulently transferring money from dummy companies and using it for committing other scheduled offences. The agency claimed to have recovered incriminating documents and digital devices from his possession. The former AAP councillor is currently in judicial custody.

Delhi: One Amit Gupta has also been named as an accused in ED's chargesheet.



Karkardooma Court has taken cognisance of the chargesheet & issued production warrant against Tahir Hussain; Court has summoned Amit Gupta, asking him to appear on October 19. https://t.co/i9ZJmboPfC — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2020

The Delhi riots case

Hussain faces charges of involvement in the brutal murder of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma during the communal riots that broke out in Northeast Delhi. After his arrest on March 5, the police sought his custody in multiple cases pertaining to the riots which claimed the lives of 53 individuals and left hundreds injured. He was booked under Sections 201 (disappearance of evidence or giving false information), 302 (murder), and 365 (kidnapping).

On April 22, the suspended councillor's legal troubles compounded after stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Section 124 A(sedition) were slapped against him. The Delhi Police in its charge sheet alleged that a mob led by Hussain killed Sharma because he was a known face in the area. On August 21, a Delhi court took cognizance of the charge sheet and noted that there are sufficient materials to suggest that the offences have allegedly been committed by the accused.

