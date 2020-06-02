Tahir Hussain Funded Over Rs 1 Crore In Delhi Riots: Delhi Police Chargesheet

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has filed the first charge sheet against suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussian in connection with the Delhi riot case. The police has also named his brother Shah Alam and close aide Gulfam as the main conspirators.

"Tahir Hussain allegedly funded the riot. He gave Rs 1.30 crore to different people. Tahir's Brother Shah and Gulfam were also given responsibilities during the riot. Tahir would also meet Umar Khalid and JNU students," Crime branch alleged in the charge sheet.

The charge sheet reads that broken bricks were procured from the under-construction building of Tahir and were thrown on common people.

A senior police official said that the CCTV of the Tahir's house was switched off before riots which indicates that he was involved. This claim has also been mentioned in the charge sheet.

"Gulfam, the close aide of Tahir purchased 100 cartridges on January 31 much before the Delhi riots. When we caught him he handed us over only 7 cartridges. He had no answer as to where he fired these 93 cartridges. From Tahir's possession around 22 empty bullet shells were recovered, he couldn't tell who fired these," a source said quoting charge sheet.

Advocate Javed Ali refuted all the claims made by the Crime Branch. "My client is being targeted because he is from a particular community. All the allegations are baseless," said Ali.

The Crime Branch has claimed that they have circumstantial evidence, documentary evidence and video footages against Tahir Hussain to prove their claim.

On the claim of finding over Rs 1 crore crime, Crime Branch said it was funded through shell companies owned by Tahir's aides.

The court will take the cognisance of the charge sheet on June 16.

