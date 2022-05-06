Tajinder Bagga Arrested: Haryana And Punjab Police Clash Over Jurisdiction

In the latest update to Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's arrest, a jurisdictional clash has erupted as Haryana Police have now stopped Punjab Police from taking action. Earlier in the day, Bagga was arrested from his Delhi residence by Punjab Police on charges of making provocative statements, promoting religious enmity, and criminal intimidation.

Calling the arrest illegal, Haryana Police have stopped the Punjab Police team from taking Bagga to Mohali after Delhi Police registered a kidnapping case based on a complaint by Bagga's father. Earlier some reports suggested that Punjab Police had not taken due permission that is required under Indian law to arrest Bagga.

Meanwhile, BJP workers have launched a protest outside the Janakpuri Police Station in Delhi.

BJP leader arrested

Pritpal Singh Bagga, the father of arrested BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, alleged that Punjab Police personnel barged into his Delhi home in the early hours of Friday and dragged his son away without giving a proper reason. However, Punjab Police said they had sent a notice to Bagga five times to join the investigation but he refused to respond.

Bagga is being taken to a Punjab court after legal action in Delhi. The complaint was registered with the cyber cell at Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar in Punjab's Mohali district.

Bagga has been very vocal against Arvind Kejriwal on social media. He came under AAP's scanner, the ruling party of both Delhi and Punjab, for his tweet against Kejriwal over the movie, The Kashmir Files.

