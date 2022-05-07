The ordeal for BJP leader Tajinder Bagga came to an end on Friday night as a court in Delhi allowed his release and directed the police to ensure his safety. Metropolitan Magistrate Swayam Siddha Tripathy took note of the fact that Bagga's medical examination confirmed that he had sustained injuries. Taking note of the BJP leader's apprehension of a threat from the Punjab Police, the court asked the Station House Officer of the Janakpuri Police Station to make the requisite arrangements to keep him safe.

The court observed, "After his recovery from Haryana, the victim was brought to Delhi and his medical examination was conducted. MLC of the victim is produced. As per the MLC, the victim has sustained injuries on his back and his shoulder. Victim also submits that he sustained the injuries in the morning and during the incident. At this stage, the victim expressed apprehension that similar incident may occur in the near future. Counsel for complainant also submits that the complainant is under the apprehension of threat from the accused persons."

It further added, "Accordingly, SHO is directed to make necessary arrangements for ensuring the safety of both the victim as well as the complainant. Victim submits that he may be allowed to go home. As the victim is major, therefore, there is no requirement of any further orders with respect to his stay."

Here is a copy of the court order:

Tajinder Bagga's arrest

On Friday morning, Tajinder Pal Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police from his residence in Janakpuri, Delhi in connection with an FIR registered on April 1. Bagga is currently the Delhi BJP spokesperson and the national secretary of BJYM and unsuccessfully contested the 2020 Delhi Assembly election from Hari Nagar. In his complaint, AAP leader Sunny Singh Ahluwalia accused him of criminal intimidation to cause violence by making provocative, false, communal and inflammatory statements through his media interviews and Twitter.

The Punjab Police justified the arrest citing that Bagga deliberately didn't join the investigation despite being served 5 notices to join the investigation. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police registered an FIR based on the complaint of Tajindar Pal Bagga's father that the BJP spokesperson was kidnapped by unknown persons. After it got a search warrant from a court in Dwarka, the Punjab Police party carrying Bagga to Mohali was stopped by the Haryana Police in Kurukshetra.

Thereafter, the state of Punjab filed a habeas corpus petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking the release of its police personnel detained in Haryana and argued against giving the custody of Bagga to the Delhi Police. On the other hand, Additional Solicitor General of India Satya Pal Jain denied this charge and asserted that the Punjab Police didn't give prior information about the BJP leader's arrest to the Delhi Police. Refusing to give any immediate relief to the Punjab Police, the court will hear the matter on Saturday. Bagga was handed over to the Delhi Police and taken back to the national capital.