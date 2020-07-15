'Take All Decisions Regarding Amarnath Yatra Urgently': High Court Tells J&K Govt

Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Wednesday asked Amarthnath Shrine Board to urgently take all decisions regarding the Yatra in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the court hasn’t set any deadline for the Government to take the decisions.

The court in its order said,

”The Shri Amarnath Shrine Board and the respondents shall urgently take all decisions regarding the Yatra while complying with the order dated 13th July 2020 in WP(C) No.623/2020 of the Supreme Court of India taking into consideration all the relevant issues as also the several concerns pointed out by the applicant, ld. amicus curiae and the respondents before us”.

READ: Amarnath Yatra: Doordarshan to live telecast pooja rituals from July 6

READ: Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking cancellation of Amarnath Yatra; J&K admin to decide

Standard Operating Protocols notified by the Central Government

It further added that such considered view shall ensure compliance of all healthcare protocols, Standard Operating Protocols notified by the Central Government as well as by the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir guided by the principles laid down by the Supreme Court of India that the right to health of every person has to be placed at the highest pedestal; address the concerns of the health of the security personnel, healthcare personnel, priests, the Yatris and of the officials who would be involved in the arrangements and conduct of the Yatra as also the residents of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The court observed that we must be cognizant of the stark difference in the two Yatras. Whereas the Yatra at Puri is in the heart of the main city, the Shri Amarnathji Yatra is over extremely difficult terrain, undertaken on a rough and narrow hilly track at extremely high altitudes.

Jammu and Kashmir Government maintained in court, "A serious concern was expressed about the stress in the medical system because of the Yatra as 9 out of 10 Kashmir districts are Red and the entire medical system is fully stretched in handling the challenge. No doctors would be available from outside J&K for the Yatra this year due to pandemic. Isolation facilities will have to be created to ensure any COVID-19 challenges are addressed on an emergent basis at the Holy Cave and the Base Camp itself, which is very challenging. Also, COVID and high altitude sickness symptoms are quite similar and all cases will have to be treated as deemed COVID positive in case of an emergency. Further, special arrangements will have to be made for handling dead bodies.”

READ: Special prayers held on 'Ashad-Purnima' for Amarnath yatra

READ: Amarnath Yatra arrangements reviewed amid COVID-19, pilgrimage curtailed to 15 days