10 Held For ‘Corona Feast’ As TikTok Video Goes Viral In Locked-down Tamil Nadu's Salem

Amid the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic, ten youths from Tamil Nadu's Salem district were arrested by the police for violating lockdown measures. Those persons were arrested for organising a feast and posting the video of their time together on social media.

The event occurred at Veeranam, where they brought rice, meat and other ingredients, cooked the food in the farm and the feasted sitting close to each other. The group also took videos including in slow-mo and posted it on social media platforms.

The cops arrested the group, advised them of their follies, and then released them on station bail. Salem district is under three days of complete lockdown. This is the second such Corona feast in Tamil Nadu.

In a similar incident, a group of youth from a village near Mayiladuthurai were arrested for throwing a banquet and posted videos of the same on Tik Tok. The organisers cooked meat under the trees. The youngsters also made music videos of their gathering.

The video went viral and was brought to the notice of the police who brought the gang to book. A case was registered in Manalmedu Police Station under IPC Sections 188, 269, 270, 271, and 295b and the accused remanded to judicial custody.

Coronavirus outbreak

Earlier on Friday, CM E Palaniswamy ruled out a relaxation of lockdown till May 3 and imposed complete lockdown in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai from April 26 to April 29 between 6 AM and 9 PM. The Chief Minister also announced a complete lockdown in Salem and Tiruppur from April 26 and April 28 between 6 AM and 9 PM. Soon thereafter, he assured that shops supplying essential goods will be open till 3 PM on April 25 - to allow people to buy groceries.

The state tally currently stands at 1885 with 24 deaths and 838 active cases with 1020 discharged till date. Chennai tops the tally with 523 cases with Coimbatore at 141.

(with agency inputs)