Tamil Nadu: 20-year-old Nurse Allegedly Gang-raped By Four Men; Main Accused Arrested

In a piece of shocking news from the state of Tamil Nadu, a 20-year-old aspiring nurse was allegedly gang-raped by a group of four men, including a friend of hers, near the Chengalpet district last week. While the police have arrested the main accused, the other three are still absconding and the police are on the lookout.

Notably, the incident took place on the night of June 25, Saturday, when the woman who was waiting at a bus stand with a friend around 11 PM was approached by one of her male friends, identified as 29-year-old Saravanan. He offered her a ride and also invited the woman for dinner

Convinced by then, she went with Saravana in his car. During this while, the accused also called three of his other friends to accompany them. After that, the men then took the car to a deserted area where they allegedly forced her to consume alcohol and then gang-raped her. They later dumped her along the roadside and fled the spot.

Among the four men, the main accused Saravanan has been arrested and the other three are yet to be arrested. Among them, two have been identified as 21-year-old Bcom student T Sarathy and 22-year-old Surya Prakash, an advocate by profession.

The incident came to light when the woman just a day after the incident attempted to commit suicide following which her parents reached out to register a complaint. As per the latest reports, the woman was on her way for a job interview in Vellore when she was approached by the accused.

A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC and an investigation is presently underway.

Fisherwoman gang-raped and murdered in TN

Notably, this incident came just a month after a fisherwoman was gang-raped and brutally killed in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district. The 45-year-old woman had gone missing after she went out to collect seaweed on the Rameswaram island. However, later she was found in a half-burnt condition by her husband in a bush. A case was also registered in the matter and six people from Odisha were arrested.

The incident had triggered massive protests in the entire Rameshwaram where locals took to the streets protesting against the police.

Image: PTI/Shutterstock/Representational