Tamil Nadu: 40-year-old Beaten To Death By Police In Salem; DMK Assures Strict Action

On Tuesday, June 23, a 40-year-old man was beaten to death by a policeman in the Salem district. A video from Edapatti went viral on social media where the policeman is seen continuously beating a man until he fell unconscious.

Murgugesan is the 40-year-old man seen in the video who was brutally beaten up by police at the Pappanaickenpatti check post. He was beaten up until he fell unconscious but when taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, he was declared dead.

Following his death, Salem police have registered a case against a special sub-inspector of police Periyasamy and arrested him

An innocent man killed by the police

Murugesan was travelling to Kallakurichi by bike along with his friends. The police stopped the bike and begin to beat them all.

Murugesan friends tried to stop the police from beating as one of the friends captured the video on phone.

Due to endless beating by the police, Murugesan fell on the ground unconscious. His wife also said that the police didn't stop until he fainted.

He was initially taken to Thumbal Primary Health Centre and later was shifted to Attur government hospital. But, his condition worsened and then was referred to Salem Government Hospital, where he breathed last on June 23, Wednesday morning.

MP's take on the incident

Tamil Nadu DMK MP Kanimozhi took to Twitter and condemned the actions of police and stated, "Violence unleashed by the police on civilians must be stopped. People must have a change of mind from the state of mind that existed before May 7th. We have to realize that this is the government for the people led by the DMK".

She added that earlier these kind of incidents were common and most of them were ignored. But, with DMK in power, no more such incidents will be tolerated and strict actions will be taken against them.

The incident has grabbed the country's attention of many politicians, condemning the brutality of Tamil Nadu policeman.

Similar cases

In September 2020, custodial torture leading to the death of a father and son was reported in Sathankulam town of Tamil Nadu.

Around the same month of the year, there were tensions around a case where the family of a 20- year old deceased boy, accused police of brutally killing the boy and then handing him on the tree.