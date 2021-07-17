Tamil Nadu: A Typo ‘Semman’ Instead Of ‘semen’ Almost Led To Acquittal Of A POCSO-accused

The Madras High Court (HC) was agile to reverse a lower court decision which almost allowed a rape accused to walk free as a typo error proved decisive. In a sexual abuse case of a two-year-old child in Tamil Nadu, a typographic error was committed when the word 'semen' was written as 'semman". Semman in Tamil particularly meant 'red sand'. The defence took advantage of the typo to argue that no trace of semen was found on the victim or her garments.

What did a trial court decide for the POCSO accused?

Following the complaint by the mother of the two-year-old, a trial court decided to hear her case. The man accused of this case was the neighbour of the victim and her mother. He was booked under the POCSO Act. However, after the trial, a POCSO court acquitted the accused neighbour, stating that the prosecution had failed to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt. The trial court stated that the presumption under Section 29 of the POCSO Act can not be invoked and there was no satisfactory explanation for the delay in lodging a complaint.

Madras High Court to the rescue.

Subsequently, the mother then filed an appeal in the Madras HC. The Madras HC court order dated July 2, decided to hear her plea and provide a judgement accordingly. The court set aside the accused's acquittal and sentenced him to life imprisonment. While adjourning the accused's pleading it stated, "When the woman's statement was recorded, the word “semen” in English was typed as “semman” in Tamil. Taking advantage of that mistake committed by the typist, during the trial, the defence has taken the main defence that the mother) has stated in her evidence that she found “semman colour” which means red soil colour.” The court took notice of the complaint, which was recorded by the police, clearly shows that the woman had said 'semen'," and that she saw a "white colour fluid" on the private parts of the child."

Justice P Velmurugan while reversing the decision proclaimed, "Hence, there is danger in writing an English word in Tamil, which has totally turned the case of the prosecution, and admittedly, the defence side has taken flimsy defence that P.W.1 has stated as 'semman colour',” also as per the evidence, the doctor who medically examined her had said the two-year-old was sexually assaulted." The Madras High Court came to the conclusion that the accused had committed the offence and asked the accused to appear in court and rebut the charges. Passing the judgement the Madras HC said, "This Court finds that the accused committed the offence under Section 9 of POCSO Act which is punishable under Section 10 of the Act and the judgment of acquittal passed by the trial Court is liable to be set aside."

What really happened back with the victim?

The occurrence took place back in 2017 when a mother went out to buy food and left her two-year-old girl with a neighbour. Later, when she returned she found the child weeping and she complained concerning pain in her private parts. As per the prosecution, the mother then removed her undergarments and found a white coloured, semen-like liquid on the child’s vaginal region. She made a phone call to her husband who was out of the station at that time who suggested she inform other neighbours. After two days, the child was taken to the hospital and the doctor recorded the complaint of sexual assault, following which the police registered a case.

Image Credits - Madras HC representative image