Tamil Nadu CM's Convoy Makes Essential Services & Medics Wait For 15 Mins During Lockdown

All the main roads and junctions in the Chennai city are already deserted due to the complete lockdown and vehicles are hardly seen as the government has ordered that only government Dept vehicles which are working for COVID-19 doctors, hospital and medics vehicles should come out and even the shops are shut down.

Despite this, the essential workers like many government vehicles that comprise revenue, health, corporation and other private doctors and hospitals were made to wait for 15 minutes for the Chief Minister's convoy to pass in at least three junctions today.

Heavy traffic was witnessed at Adyar bridge in Chennai at this point and thought there was an intensive police check during the whole lockdown, it was only after waiting for 15 minutes that the police opened the barricades and allowed the traffic to pass. Police personnel confirmed that the traffic was blocked for the Chief Minister's convoy to pass.

"The roads are empty already, why do they want to lock the signal even now and make us wait?" asked a doctor at the Adyar bridge signal while waiting for the convoy to pass.

While it is important to note that the CM was allegedly on his way to attend the video conferencing with the Prime Minister, citizens questioned the necessity to block the vehicles for the convoy to pass when the roads are already empty due to the complete lockdown, with even the ambulances having to wait for the convoy to pass.

The videos are going viral on social media and the people are also requesting the netas to put an end to this VVIP attitude during the time of a pandemic. The state of Tamil Nadu has so far reported a total 1885 cases of Covid, with 1020 recoveries and 24 deaths.

