Tamil Nadu Court Sentences 27 People To Life Imprisonment In 2018 Dalit Triple Murder Case

The case pertains to the Dalit triple murder incident in Tamil Nadu which took place in the Kachanatham village of Sivagangai district around three years back. 

Tamil Nadu

In connection to the brutal killing of three Dalits in Tamil Nadu's Sivangangai district in 2018, a Special Court for Exclusive Trial under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention Act) on Friday gave a final verdict and sentenced life imprisonment to 27 people accused in the case. 

Earlier all the 27 people were convicted on August 1 following which the quantum of punishments was pronounced on Friday, August 5. The sentence of life imprisonment was given by Judge G Muthukumaran, who had earlier also convicted them on August 1. 

In view of the court order today, heavy police force was deployed outside the court premises as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident.

Notably, this pertains to the Dalit triple murder case of Tamil Nadu which took place in the Kachanatham village of Sivagangai district around three years back. 

Tamil Nadu Dalit triple murder case 

The case dates back to May 28, 2018, when the shocking events took place. Three men belonging to the scheduled caste community- Arumugam (65), Shanmuganathan (31), and Chandrasekar (34) - residents of Kachanantham village near Tiruppachetty in the Sivagangai district were brutally murdered late at night. 

As per reports, they were killed during a dispute related to offering prayers at a temple. In addition to that, some Dalit people were also injured during the attack. Among the injured ones, one identified as Thanasekaran (32) died one and half years after the incident.

In connection with this case, the police had filed the charge sheet against 33 people including Suman, Arunkumar, Chandrakumar, Agniraj, and Rajesh from Avarangadu village. While four of them were minors, the other two among them died during the trial and one absconded. 

A bail plea earlier filed by some of the accused in 2019 was also rejected by the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court stating that the crime was a "grim reminder of the ugly face of caste inequality in Sivaganga district". 

