In a major Republic impact, the Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) on Friday night arrested two police personnel in connection with the Vignesh custodial death case. The investigating officers confirmed the arrest of two police personnel in connection with the murder. The policemen identified as Munaf and Ponraj were arrested by the CB-CID police.

The CB-CID has charged the two police personnel under Section 302 of IPC for the custodial death of Vignesh. The two policemen were arrested after nine police personnel appeared before the probing officers. It is pertinent to mention here that SI Pugazhum Perumal, constable Ponraj, and Home Guard personnel Deepak, who had nabbed Vignesh on April 18, had earlier been suspended. The arrests now come as an impact of the 'Justice for Vignesh' campaign run by Republic TV.

The development in the case comes only a day after the post-mortem report revealed contusions in several body parts of the deceased. This included a contusion of size 4x3cm deep on the mid parietal region of the head, and several contusions above the left eyebrow, left side of the cheek, lower hall of right forearm, right hand, left upper limb, and other places. The post-mortem report is in sharp contrast to the statement made by the police that claimed that the 25-year-old had a small injury and passed away after suffering from fits. He died a day after being arrested on April 18 over alleged possession of marijuana.

CCTV video revealed victim Vignesh being attacked

Earlier, Republic had accessed a clincher CCTV video of the victim Vignesh running for his life before being caught by two policemen. In the video, Vignesh can be seen running across the road, trying to escape before one of the policemen threw a stick at his leg. Vignesh fell to the floor following which, the two policemen took him along with them. The family of the victim has alleged that there was a grand attempt to 'cover up' the death of Vignesh in exchange for wads of cash.

Tamil Nadu custodial death

A young man named Vignesh died in police custody after being arrested for allegedly possessing marijuana near Kellys area in Chennai. The family has asserted that the police offered them Rs 1 lakh to keep mum on the case. The victim's brother Vinod later revealed that the family were not allowed to see Vignesh’s body after the autopsy. He had also claimed that their house owner was threatened by the police to make them vacate the premises.

Following the incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased. The CM later announced that the case would be thoroughly probed. The state government then transferred the investigation to the Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department.

