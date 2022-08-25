Tamil Nadu: DMK Official Caught Stealing Gold Chain From Jewellery Shop In Tiruchendur

In a shocking incident reported from Tamil Nadu, a DMK official was caught red-handed in a surveillance camera stealing a gold chain in a jewellery shop in Tiruchendur. As per the accessed CCTV footage, the owner of the jewellery shop has filed a police complaint against the functionary after the video of the heist went viral on social media.

DMK official caught stealing gold chain from a jewellery shop

The accused functionary has been identified as Porkodi who is the eighth ward secretary of Angamangalam Panchayat Council for the DMK. The incident took place on August 20, where the functionary visited the jewellery shop located at the North Car street in Tiruchendur.

In the video, it can be seen, that the owner of the shop is showcasing Porkodi variety of gold chains. Later, she diverts the owner's attention and asked him to display more collections. As the owner gets busy, Porkodi immediately exchanges the gold chain with a gold-plated chain that she was carrying in her bag. She also removed the price tag and attached the same on the fake chain. When the owner returned with more collection, she then leaves the shop without buying anything.

After she left the shop, the owner got suspicious and checked the CCTV footage which clearly showed that she stole the a gold chain and replaced it with a fake one. A complaint has been registered by the shop owner and the police are investigating the case.

Notably, Porkodi's husband is also a DMK functionary Balan K Rajan, a municipal secretary in Kurumbur.

