Tamil Nadu: DVAC Raids KC Veeramani's Properties Over Corruption Charges

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday, September 16, initiated searches at more than 20 places concerning AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) leader and former Tamil Nadu Commercial Taxes Minister KC Veeramani. The department informed that searches are being conducted in places including Chennai, Vellore, and Thiruvannamalai.

As per sources, DVAC has registered a case against the former AIADMK minister, under the Prevention of Corruption Act for possession of disproportionate assets. Further information on the investigation is awaited.

KC Veeramani's corruption case

The DVAC FIR stated that during the check period between April 2016 and March 2021, Veeramani has been in possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 28.78 crore to known sources of income which works out to 65.4% of his total income.

Veeramani was a minister in the 2011-2016 AIADMK regime. He then held the Commercial Taxes and Registration portfolio from 2016 to 2021. In the 2021 polls, he lost from Jolarpet in Tiruppattur district in Tamil Nadu.

Raids at Velumani's properties in Tamil Nadu

On August 10, several raids were conducted at the former Tamil Nadu Minister for Local Administration, SP Velumani's residence and office. Following this, the Kuniyamathur Police station registered a case against 520 AIADMK workers including AIADMK MLAs Aman Arjunana, Damodaran, and Jayaraman. An FIR was filed for obstructing employees from working including harassing the public and violating COVID protocols.

Speaking about the case, AIAMDK spokesperson Kovai Sthyan had said, "DMK is known for making false accusations, It's just a distraction tactic as they have failed to keep up their poll promises".

DVAC files case against SP Velumani

On Tuesday, August 10, an FIR was registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) against SP Velumani on charges of corruption, following which DVAC officials conducted raids at his residence at Sugunapuram near Kuniyamuthur in Coimbatore, the farmhouse at Thondamuthur. A total of 52 locations including 35 in Coimbatore, 15 in Chennai, one each in Dindigul and Kancheepuram, are under investigation.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: KC Veeramani/Facebook)