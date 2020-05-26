Hundreds Participate In Funeral Of Last Tamil Nadu Zamindar; Mantri Flouts Lockdown Rules

Shocking violation of lockdown norms occurred from in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu where many hundreds of people participated in the last rites and funeral precession of the last Zamindar of the state - Murugadoss Theeethapathy, a famed 92-year-old crown Prince of Singampatti - who died because of his age-related ailments. Tamil Nadu revenue minister RB Udhayakumar was also one among the hundreds who participated in this funeral procession with his supporters, without even wearing masks or following the social distancing norms.

Lockdown rules flouted

Hundreds from Singampatti and many nearby villages participated in the funeral procession and last rites of the Zamindar to have a glimpse of their 'last king'. When the Tamil Nadu government is insisting upon the people to follow the social distancing norms and wear masks everywhere, a minister belonging to the same ruling party flouted the rules openly without any hesitation or without even wearing a mask during the entire procession.

The minister already called a press conference at Madurai when the COVID-19 was at its peak to talk about the issue which was unessential at that point of time since the chief minister and health minister were giving all the updates regarding the steps taken by the govt to combat COVID-19. This is the second time where this minister is seen flouting the lockdown rules in such a fashion.

The locals say that the deceased Seema Raja did a lot of good things and hence they wanted to participate in the last rites and procession to show their gratitude and allegiance to their king, but ignored the fact that this is not time to do this as the number of cases in the state are still rising. No police action has been initiated and no case is been registered on this incident yet even as the Tamil Nadu police has booked people on a similar kind of incident where hundreds participated in a funeral of a bull at Madurai district after the announcement of lockdown. It remains to be seen what action the police is going to take as this incident involves a mantri too.

