Tamil Nadu Govt Tables 'Right To Sit' Bill Mandating Seating Amenities For Shops' Staff

With an objective to benefit thousands of employees of large and small establishments, particularly those engaged in textile and jewellery showrooms, the Tamil Nadu government tabled a Bill in the Legislative Assembly making it mandatory for aforementioned establishments to provide seating facilities for employees. Known as the 'Right to Sit', the Bill was introduced by Labour Welfare Minister and Skill Development CV Ganesan.

'Right to Sit' Bill tabled in Tamil Nadu Assembly

The rationale behind the proposed Bill is to amend the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments Act, 1947 by adding a subsection to compulsorily provide seating facilities for the showroom staff on duty. The Bill stated that persons employed in shops and establishments in the state are made to stand throughout their duty time creating the scope of varied health issues.

The amendment has been inspired by a Kerala Bill that was tabled in 2018 and became law in January 2019. The Act came into effect consequent to protests by women textile workers who demonstrated against harsh conditions in 2016. The seating facilities' clause was annexed via a new Section in Kerala Shops and Establishments Act, 1960.

Notably, the proposed Bill seeks to amend the Act by providing for "regulation of conditions of work in shops, commercial establishments, restaurants, theatres and other establishments'.

The new Section 21B in the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments Act, 2021 says, "In every shop and establishment, suitable arrangements for sitting shall be provided for all workers so as to avoid 'on the toes' situation throughout the duty time, so that they may take advantage of any opportunity to sit which may occur during the course of their work."

"Considering the plight of the employees who are on their toes throughout their duty time, it is felt necessary to provide seating facility to all the employees of the shops and establishments," the Bill read.

On September 4, 2019, the subject of providing seating facility to the staff of shops and establishments was placed in the State Labour Advisory Board Meeting and was unanimously approved by the members of the Board. As per reports, complaints and issues persisted among the members of Tamil Nadu's workforce especially in departments mentioned above. In recent years, troubled workers stated that they stood continually in 10-12 hours-long shifts and were disallowed to take timely toilet breaks.