Tamil Nadu: Income Tax Dept Raids 10 Locations In Madurai Linked To Top Construction Firms

Income Tax Dept on Wednesday raided the premises of Gladway Housing Private Ltd in Madurai & Annai Bharath Housing in Avaniyapuram over alleged tax evasion.

Gloria Methri

The Income Tax department on Wednesday carried out raids at 10 locations linked to two construction firms based in Tamil Nadu. Searches were carried out at the premises of Gladway Housing Private Ltd in Madurai and Annai Bharath Housing Private Ltd in Avaniyapuram over alleged tax evasion.

Earlier in the day, the I-T department raided the head office of Chiripal Group of Industries on Bopal Road in Ahmedabad on charges of alleged tax evasion. The Chiripal Group has involved in the textiles and education business.

The IT department also carried out raids at 35-40 other locations in Ahmedabad related to the company's founder and Chairman Vedprakash Chiripal, Directors Vishal Chiripal, and Ronak Chiripal, and Managing Director Jyotiprasad Chiripal. 

Prior to this, raids were held at around 40 premises linked to a Ghee company based out of Uttar Pradesh. Establishments of the officials were covered in the search operations which began in the early hours of July 20. Further details regarding the nature and cause of the Income Tax department raids are awaited.

