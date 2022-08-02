Tamil Nadu: IT Department Raids Multiple Places Connected To Film Producer Anbu Chezhiyan

The IT department conducted raids at properties related to movie producer Anbu Chezhiyan at over 40 places including Chennai and Madurai. Moreover, according to PTI, raids were also reportedly carried out on other movie producers.

The other producers apart from Anbu Chezliyanin include Producer SR Prabhu and Thaanu, according to sources.

Raids on since 5 am on August 2

According to sources, the raids from the IT sleuths have been conducted at over 40 locations since 5 am in the morning, including in the area of Nungambakkam Kamthar Nagar, where the well-known movie producer Chezhiyan lives.

Notably, just five months ago, Chezhiyan’s daughter got married and celebrities from across India attended the grand wedding. Personalities like Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan, Suriya to Boney Kapoor were present at the venue. Many politicians also graced the occasion.

Anbu Chezhiyan is a top film financier in the Tamil movie industry

Chezhiyan, a native of Madurai is a well-known movie financier in the Tamil film industry and received public attention in 2020 during the IT heat on the stakeholders related to the movie ‘Bigil’, which was released in 2019. The IT department had then conducted raids on personalities linked to the ‘Bigil’ movie, including actor Vijay and AGS production house.

Two years later, the Income Tax department has now raided multiple locations of Anbu Chezhiyan.

(With agency inputs, Image: PTI)