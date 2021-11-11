Tamil Nadu: Madras HC Directs DVAC To Conclude Probe On AIADMK's Velumani Within 10 Weeks

In a major blow to former Tamil Nadu Minister SP Velumani, the Madras High Court, on November 8, directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to submit a final report and charge sheet in a corruption case against the AIADMK leader within a ten-week period. The Court dismissed two petitions filed against alterations in allocating public works contracts of Chennai and Coimbatore Corporations.

A Division Bench chaired by Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and comprising Justice PD Audikesavalu also rejected Velumani's plea to access a copy of the preliminary report, based on which an FIR was lodged.

'Law has to be allowed to take its own course': Madras HC

"Law has to be allowed to take its own course. Upon completion of the investigation, a report will be filed and such report should be filed within 10 weeks in the form of a charge sheet or a final report," the Bench ordered.

"In course of the material being made over to the fourth respondent (Velumani) under Section 207 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, if the preliminary report forms the basis for any of the charges sought to be framed, a copy of such preliminary report may be made over to the fourth respondent and it will also open to the relevant criminal court to consider whether the petitioner may also obtain a copy thereof," the Madras HC further stated.

The allegations levelled against the AIADMK leader outline that the former minister purposefully scrapped down the number of tenders for public works and awarded them to his close aides to strike lawful contracts. It has been alleged that Velumani has violated the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders Act, 1998 as well as the Competition Act.

DMK's NGO alleges Velumani awarded public tenders to close aides

DVAC had registered an FIR against the former state local administration minister upon receiving complaints of corruption and illegal liaisoning from the DMK and anti-corruption NGO, Arappor Iyakkam. In 2019, a preliminary report was filed by the DVAC over unlawful allotting of tenders in Chennai and Coimbatore and Velumani was given a clean chit. However, the Court refused to terminate pleas against the AIADMK leader.

"Since the pandemic struck thereafter, not much progress was made but the State now says that the investigation has been taken up in right earnest and an appropriate report will be filed in accordance with the law," the Bench said.

"In view of the fact that the investigation has almost come to an end and since the charge-sheet or final report is to be filed within the next ten weeks, no useful purpose would be served in keeping these petitions alive," the Bench added while disposing of both writ petitions.