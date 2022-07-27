Tamil Nadu: Minor Girl Commits Suicide In Sivakasi; Probe Underway, 4th Case In 10 Days

In another shocker from the southern state, another school girl has now been reported committing suicide in Tamil Nadu. This being the fourth incident in the last 10 days, a class 11 student hanged herself at home in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi district on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old who has been identified as Yoga Lakshmi from Sivakasi's Virudhanagar returned from school when her parents who are daily wagers were not at home. Her grandmother who also used to live with them was not at home following which the girl hanged herself to death.

Later, her grandmother found her hanging from the ceiling while she was still in her school uniform. She alerted the neighbours and her parents after which the police were informed.

Reportedly, the Sivakasi Police has registered a case and an investigation has been initiated. While the body of the girl has been sent for postmortem to the Sivakasi Government Hospital, the reason for the suicide is still being investigated. Notably, a series of suicides by school-going girls in the state has raised several questions regarding possible incidents of harassment with girl students prompting them to take such drastic steps.

Incidents of minor girls committing suicide in Tamil Nadu

In previous incidents, the first one took place on July 13 when a 17-year-old girl from Chinnasalem in Kallakurichi was found dead on the hostel premises of her school. As per reports, the girl died by jumping to the ground from the top floor, however, postmortem investigation revealed that she had injuries before her death.

Following this, another 17-year-old girl died by hanging herself in the school hostel. This took place in the Thiruvallur village. While several friends and family members of the girl demanded a probe into the matter, her parents also sought a fair autopsy. According to reports, the girl was exhibiting strange behaviour for several days and used to keep herself isolated.

In the third incident, a class 12 girl named Sivagami was found hanging at her house on July 25. This is an incident from Virudhachalam in the Cuddalore district. According to her parents, the girl was upset over her studies.

Image: Republic World