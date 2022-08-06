Tamil Nadu: NIA Conducts Raids In Case Linked To Narcotics And Arms Trafficking

In connection to the ongoing investigation in the case of narcotics and arms smuggling to India and Sri Lanka, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) searched Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu district on Friday and recovered several gadgets and incriminating documents.

According to officials, the smuggling is related to the suspected activities of a Sri Lankan drug mafia working with a supplier in Pakistan.

An official statement was also issued by the NIA stating that the searches were conducted at the residence of one suspect in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu district. "The said mafia is controlled by C Gunashekharan or Guna and Pushparajah or Pookutti Kanna who in association with Haji Salim, drug and arms supplier based in Pakistan", it added. While further investigations are still underway, the officials have recovered and seized digital devices and various incriminating documents from the residence.

Notably, these drugs and arms traffickers are said to have been operating in India and Sri Lanka to revive LTTE and to further its violent activities.

The NIA earlier registered the case on July 8 following which the searches were carried out. The case was filed under various sections that covered serious offences that fall under criminal conspiracy, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, etc.

Previous raids in the case

Following the case was registered, a raid was conducted on July 20 when the National Investigation Agency conducted searches at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu. The officials searched a total of 22 premises linked to the accused and suspects in Chennai, Thiruppur, Chengalpattu, and Thiruchirapally districts.

Prior to that, in March 2021, the Coast Guard intercepted a Sri Lankan boat off the Vizhinjam coast in the Arabian Sea and seized ammunition and narcotics. Six Sri Lankan nationals were also arrested at that time.

A case was registered at the Vizhinjam police station in April which was later taken over by the NIA. In October, the agency arrested a Sri Lankan national from Chennai and a former member of the intelligence wing of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a key conspirator in the Vizhinjam Arms case of Kerala.

Image: ANI/Representational