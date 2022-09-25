Tamil Nadu: Petrol Bombs Hurled At RSS Member's House In Madurai; 2nd Incident In 2 Days

Tamil Nadu witnessed another attack on RSS workers on Saturday when miscreants hurled three petrol bombs at the residence of an RSS member in Madurai.

The incident, captured on CCTV camera, showed two bike-borne men stopping outside the home of RSS member Krishnan and throwing bottles filled with petrol inside the house. The incident triggered a fire, causing damage to Krishnan's car. However, no resident was injured.

"Three petrol bombs were thrown and we are investigating in this regard. No one was injured in the accident," said Shanmugam, Assistant Commissioner.

Krishnan claimed that over 20 RSS workers in Tamil Nadu have been attacked in a similar manner over the past few days. He lodged a complaint with the police and demanded that the miscreants be brought to book.

"I have been with RSS for the past 45 years. Around 7 pm I heard a noise outside. Petrol bombs were thrown at my house that put my car to fire. More than 20 RSS workers like me have been attacked in Tamil Nadu alone. We have lodged a complaint regarding it," he told ANI.

RSS secretary's house attacked in Tambaram

It was only a day ago that petrol bombs were hurled at an RSS functionary's residence in the Chitlapakkam area of Tambaram district in Tamil Nadu. The incident occurred around midnight on Friday when two bike-borne miscreants threw bottles filled with petrol inside the house.

The bottles crashed throw the window causing a loud noise and a spark. Slippers outside the home were completely charred, although no major harm was caused to the residents or the property. Earlier on September 23, miscreants hurled petrol bombs at the BJP office in Coimbatore.

Attacks on RSS workers have grown rampant over the past week since the central agencies launched a crackdown on PFI workers, raiding multiple offices and residents of functionaries across the country. Over 100 top leaders of the radical outfit have been arrested by the National Investigation Agency and the Enforcement Directorate for their alleged involvement in terror activities.

