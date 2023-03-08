Tamil Nadu Police Arrests Man For Creating Fake Videos Of Attacks On Migrant Workers

Amid rumours of migrant workers from Bihar being attacked in Tamil Nadu, the state police on Tuesday, March 7 arrested a man named Manoj Yadav in Chennai after he was accused of creating a fake video showcasing that the migrant workers were attacked by Tamil people. The arrested man has also been sent to judicial custody after it was found that he created the video in order to gain popularity and create unrest in the state.

Sharing the fake video recorded by the arrested accused, the Tamil Nadu Police took to Twitter and wrote, “One Manoj Yadav of Jharkhand and his friends, who are migrant workers residing at Maraimalai Nagar area, created a video as if they are beaten up by Tamil people, and facing a lot of problems in their workplace.”

“They requested the Government of Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand to help them to return back to their native place. Tambaram city police investigated the case and found out, this video was created by Manoj Yadav for gaining popularity and to create unrest among the migrant workers,” the police added in another tweet.

One manoj Yadav of Jharkhand and his friends, who are migrant workers residing at maraimalai Nagar area, created a video as if they are beaten up by Tamil people, and facing lot of problems in their work place (1/3) pic.twitter.com/PSajzsEnvj — Tamil Nadu Police (@tnpoliceoffl) March 7, 2023

The development came after the Bihar Police arrested a man on March 6 from Bihar's Jamui district after he allegedly shared fake videos of alleged attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu on social media.

MK Stalin meets migrant workers

In efforts to reach out to the community of migrant workers in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin on March 7 met a group of labourers. The Chief Minister’s move came after the fake video claiming that migrant workers from Bihar were allegedly beaten in the southern state went viral on social media. The video of the alleged attack even prompted the Bihar government to depute an official delegation to look into the matter.

Interacting with the migrant workers in the state, Chief Minister MK Stalin talked about their well-being and enquired about the behaviour of locals towards them.

"The Chief Minister asked them not to fall for rumours and that the state government was providing workers from all states a safe work environment," an official release read.

BJP blames DMK for hatred

Blaming DMK for creating an atmosphere of hatred in the state, BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai in an exclusive interview to Republic said that Tamil Nadu is a welcoming state and the migrant workers, especially coming from north India, are an important part of the state’s growth.

"Lots of people started speaking on social media platforms that something is happening in Tamil Nadu. Unfortunately, videos from outside the state were circulated and some political colours were given to them. I would like to assure you that Tamil Nadu is a welcoming state, especially for the North Indian brothers who are also a part of Tamil Nadu's growth story,” Annamalai said while speaking to Republic.

"DMK is responsible for creating an atmosphere of hate. They call the people of Bihar and North India demeaning words. Even people are believing that Bihar migrant workers are attacked in Tamil Nadu after seeing the fake video," he added.