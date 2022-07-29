Tamil Nadu Police Raids 41 Places In Coimbatore Under Op Kanthuvatti 2.0; Rs 1.2Cr Seized

After the success of operation Kanthuvatti (usury), wherein the Tamil Nadu police raged war against the loan sharks who exploited the poor people of the state, police on Thursday launched Operation Kanthuvatti 2.0 and raided 41 places in Coimbatore in connection to the money lenders.

Notably, in this operation, the Coimbatore rural police recovered several cash and land documents from the raided locations in the district. According to the preliminary, the Coimbatore police seized about Rs 1.26 crore in cash along with 379 land documents, and 127 cheque leaves under 'Operation Kanthuvatti 2.0'. The police also recovered over 54 signed blank papers and other documents during its raids at 41 places in the Coimbatore district on Thursday.

#BREAKING | TN | Coimbatore Rural Police seized Rs 1.26 crore in cash, 379 land documents, 127 cheque leaves, over 54 signed blank papers, etc, under 'Operation Kanthuvatti 2.0' yesterdayhttps://t.co/hBNv8QJ045 pic.twitter.com/zmRMMgWp7Q — Republic (@republic) July 29, 2022

In addition to this, police have also made apprehended one of the main accused (a money lender) who has now been remanded to judicial custody. As per the media reports, raids were conducted on the complaint wherein the complainant claimed that even after paying the borrowed money along with interest, the accused money lender demanded more money.

Operation Kanthuvatti

Operation Kanthuvatti was launched in Tamil Nadu by state DGP Sylendra Babu in a fight against the money lenders who charges exorbitant interest from the people who are generally rural and exploit their poverty to gain from them. Accordingly, the suspects and accused who are arrested in this operation are dealt with under relevant sections of IPC as well as under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act, 2003.

"Kanthuvatti" in Tamil means interest rate more than that fixed by the state government under section 7 of the Money-lenders Act. The exorbitant interest rates or Kanthuvatti charged by the money lenders in southern states, especially in Tamil Nadu have destroyed several households. It is pertinent to mention that earlier this year, a Tamil Nadu police constable committed suicide in the Cuddalore district allegedly due to harassment from the money lender who was demanding more money.