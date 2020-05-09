Tamil Nadu Police Resorts To Lathi Charge To Stop Migrant Workers From Walking Back Home

Tamil Nadu police, on Friday evening resorted to lathi charging to stop a group of migrants who undertook their journey on food to reach their home state Jharkhand. The incident took place on the night of May 8 after the police stopped the migrant labourers on the national highway in Chennai.

Police takes migrants to a hall

Following a mild lathi charging, the police reportedly took the migrants to a hall nearby for a temporary stay.

Migrants across the country have been trying to head home ever since the lockdown was announced and the Central government has announced special trains to ferry these migrants. However, not all migrants have been able to board the train due to the rush and have thus, resorted to walking their way back home. Amending its order to allow movement of stranded migrants, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons across India, the Ministry of Home Affairs tweaked its order to allow special trains to be operated by Ministry of Railways (MOR). MOR will designate nodal officer(s) for coordinating with State/UTs for their movement. MoR will issue detailed guidelines for sale of tickets, and for social distancing and other safety measures to be observed at train stations, train platforms and within the trains.

Union Health Ministry, on Saturday, stated that the number of Coronavirus cases in India has increased to 59,662 with the death toll rising to 1981. In its daily update, the Central government data also added that 17,846 patients had recovered from the virus.

