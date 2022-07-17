Tamil Nadu: Protests Turn Violent In Kallakurichi Over Student's Death; Vehicles Torched

Violence erupted in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi as protests were witnessed demanding justice for a girl student who allegedly died by suicide. The demonstrators set buses ablaze and also indulged in stone pelting. Cops opened fire in the air to restrain the violent mobs.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the situation in Kallakurichi is deplorable. "At the conclusion of the ongoing police investigation into the student's death, the culprits will surely be punished," he said.

CM Stalin also ordered the Home Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) to go to Kallakurichi. He also requested public to keep calm and trust the government's actions.

DGP C Sylendra Babu has also appealed to the people to maintain calm and warned against resorting to violence. He warned of strict action against those indulging in violence.

The protestors, after pushing down barricades set up by police, stormed the premises of a school and set buses on fire, police said. A police bus was also set ablaze.

Several agitators also managed to reach the terrace of the school and vandalised the name board and held banners seeking justice for the dead girl.

TN school girl dies by suicide

A 17-year-old Class 12 girl, studying in a private residential school in Chinnasalem, was found dead on Wednesday in the hostel premises.

The girl was suspected to have ended her life by leaping to the ground from the top floor. However, a postmortem report reportedly indicated that she sustained injuries before her death. A case has been registered by the police and an investigation is underway.

The parents, relatives and people belonging to the girl's village Periyanesalur have been staging protests and seeking action against the school authorities.