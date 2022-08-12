Tamil Nadu: Raids Conducted At 26 Places Linked To Former AIADMK MLA KPP Baskar

In a huge development, Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) conducts raids at 26 premises of former MLA of AIADMK, KPP Baskar in connection with a matter of disproportionate assets.

As per the preliminary information, the DVAC started carrying out raids on Friday, August 12 morning at one of the former AIADMK MLAs KKP Baskar in connection with a matter of disproportionate assets wherein an FIR has been filed against him as well as his wife. Notably, the raids are being conducted at around 26 places in Tamil Nadu, of which 24 are in his own constituency Namakkal and one each in Madurai and Tiruppur.

Tamil Nadu | Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) conducts raids at 26 premises of former MLA of AIADMK, KPP Baskar in connection with a matter of disproportionate assets.



Baskar is a close aide of ex-CM and party's Interim General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami. — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2022

DVAC conducts raids at 26 places of former AIADMK MLA

Notably, the FIR is based on several information obtained by the DVAC officials that the former AIADMK MLA has accumulated additional assets worth Rs 4.72 crores that do not come under proper documentation. The Namakkal unit of DVAC has registered a case against Baskar under multiple sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 109 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). It is significant to mention that KPP Baskar is a close aide of former Tamil Nadu CM and party's Interim General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami.

Notably, in the last one year, the DVAC has started conducting raids on many of the AIADMK leaders including MLAs and former ministers.