Tamil Nadu Student Suicide Case: CBI Files FIR As Supreme Court Upholds Madras HC Order

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday, February 15, filed an FIR in the Thanjavur student suicide case, officially starting its probe into the case. Earlier on January 19, a student named Lavanya committed suicide and this raised a political row in Tamil Nadu after a video emerged of her alleging that two years ago, a nun at the hostel tried to talk her into converting to Christianity.

Further seeking a proper probe into Lavanya's death, her parents had moved the court and so the case was transferred to the CBI. Based on the Tamil Nadu State Police Department’s FIR, the CBI has now registered a fresh FIR, and the warden of the hostel, Sagaya Mary, has been named as an accused.

The Tamil Nadu police had moved the Supreme Court after the case was handed over to the CBI, but the Supreme Court on Monday, February 13, allowed the CBI investigation to continue as per the High Court order.

Madurai HC transfers Lavanya's suicide case to CBI

On January 31, the suicide case of 17-year-old Lavanya was transferred to the CBI by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. After hearing a plea by Lavanya’s father seeking a probe by an independent investigative agency into his daughter’s death, a bench comprising Justice GS Swaminathan passed the orders to transfer the case to the CBI.

Lavanya, who lived in a boarding house of Sacred Hearts Higher Secondary School, located in Michaelpatti of Thanjavur, allegedly died of suicide on January 19. This resulted in a political uproar in the state when Lavanya, in a video reportedly recorded when she was admitted to a hospital before her death, was seen saying that one Raquel Mary had asked her to convert to Christianity.

It is learned that a total of four videos surfaced following her death, of which two were initially leaked. Of the four videos, one video mentions the conversion, while the rest is about her personal life and stepmother, and how she was made to do chores at the school.

(Image: PTI)