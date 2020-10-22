Tamil Nadu Transgender Activist Sangeetha Found Gruesomely Murdered At Home In Coimbatore

The president of the Coimbatore District Transgender Association, Sangeetha, who opened an eatery last month to improve the livelihood of members of her community, was found murdered on Wednesday. According to the police, the decomposed body of the 60-year-old activist was wrapped in a cloth and dumped inside a plastic water storage container. Sangeetha resided in Saibaba Colony on NSR Road in Coimbatore.

As per sources, after closing her 32-seater restaurant at Venkadasamy Road on Sunday, her mobile phone was switched off and the restaurant remained shut for the last two days. An auto driver, who used to transport vegetables and other items to her restaurant regularly, on Wednesday noticed a foul smell from a drum when he entered the premises of her house.

When he opened the cap of the drum, he was shocked to find the body of Sangeetha with many cut injuries and her throat slit, the report said. The police reached the spot after being informed and her body was recovered and sent to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for postmortem. Police said that they are yet to identify the reason and culprit behind the murder. City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan said that two special teams have been formed to nab the accused in the case.

While inaugurating her eatery Covai Trans Kitchen last month, Sangeetha said "We plan to open another eatery. It is important that people of our community stop begging and become self-reliant." Before opening the hotel for employing transgender people, Sangeetha used to head an NGO, Coimbatore Transgender Welfare Trust.

