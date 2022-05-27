Tamil Nadu: Two Arrested For Rape And Murder Of 45-year-old Fisherwoman In Rameswaram

In a recent update to the Rameswaram rape case, the police have arrested two of the six accused pertaining to the murder and rape of a 45-year-old fisherwoman. The arrested were identified as Prakash and Ranjan Rana, who worked on a shrimp farm near Vadakadu in Rameswaram.

In an unfortunate incident, a 45-year-old fisherwoman was allegedly raped and murdered by six migrant workers from Odisha, at Vadakadu fishing village near Rameswaram on Wednesday, May 25.

Following the incident, the woman's family and villagers staged a massive protest demanding stringent action against the culprits.

Rameswaram rape case

The police said that the victim, who went to collect seaweeds (kadarpaasi) on Tuesday morning, did not return home. Worried about this, her family registered a missing complaint with the police.

Meanwhile, the woman's family members and neighbours who went looking for her found her body in a partially burnt state at a shrimp farm on Tuesday night.

Further, the villagers turned violent over the suspicion of gang rape and beat the six workers involved in the incident. As the protest intensified, the protesters burned tyres on the road demanding the arrest of the accused.

The recovered body was sent for autopsy to the Ramanathapuram Government Hospital.

Ramanathapuram Superintendent of police E Karthik, who rushed to the spot and held a preliminary enquiry, said a thorough probe is underway.

(Image: RepublicWorld)